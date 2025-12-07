 Two Marathwada Startups Selected For National MeitY GENESIS EiR Program, Win ₹10 Lakh Grants
Each selected startup will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh to accelerate its innovation journey. Under the EiR Program, they will also gain access to expert mentorship, advanced incubation support, networking opportunities and connections within India’s rapidly expanding deep-tech ecosystem

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Two Marathwada Startups Selected For National MeitY GENESIS EiR Program, Win ₹10 Lakh Grants | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two startups that participated in the MeitY GENESIS Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program process facilitated by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth & Incubation Council (MAGIC) have been selected at the national level under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India’s GENESIS EiR Program – Cohort 2. The programme aims to strengthen India’s deep-tech and technology-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Each selected startup will receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh to accelerate its innovation journey. Under the EiR Program, they will also gain access to expert mentorship, advanced incubation support, networking opportunities and connections within India’s rapidly expanding deep-tech ecosystem.

MAGIC received over 100 applications from across the region for this cohort. Among them, Brainspired Labs Pvt Ltd and EyeQlytics Technologies Pvt Ltd stood out with their innovative solutions and secured national selection.

Brainspired Labs Pvt Ltd, Kopargaon (Ahilyanagar), has developed “Guru”, an AI-powered mental-health platform designed to transform therapy and care delivery. Safe, affordable and usable from home, the technology offers support for depression, anxiety and cognitive disorders.

The second startup is EyeQlytics Technologies Pvt Ltd, Bidkin, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Its product “CopMap” is a digital policing solution featuring real-time personnel tracking, deployment planning, fleet management and AI-based incident analysis, enabling more efficient police operations.

MAGIC congratulated both startups on their achievement and wished them continued success in bringing innovative, technology-driven solutions from Marathwada to national and global platforms.

