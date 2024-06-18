Two Groups Clash in Aurangabad District, Situation Under Control |

Tension prevailed for some time in the Abdimandi area in Daulatabad and the nearby villages as two groups violently clashed with each other and both the sides pelted stones at each other and vandalised the public property on Monday morning. The police timely intervened and gained control over the situation.

Daulatabad police station API Sanjay Gite and his team conducted a raid in Momin Aarif Dargah area in Abdimandi on Monday. The police team seized the articles to be used for Qurbani in Bakri Eid festival and arrested Kalim Karim Khan (29) and registered a case against him. This gave rise to a dispute in the Abdimandi area.

Meanwhile, Dnyaneshwar Fuke, Yashwant Bali, Amol Borate, Tushar Maske, Bhagwan Wagh and other youths were going to Daulatabad fort, when an aggrieved mob suddenly attacked them. The two groups then violently clashed with each other. The police rushed to the spot and gained control over the situation.

4 cases lodged

In all, four cases were registered with the Daulatabad police station in this regard. The first case was registered by the police against Kalim, the second on the basis of the complaint lodged by a 26 year old woman against Aditya Bodkhe, Akshay Bodkhe, Tushar, Mashke, Mayur Mashke and others, the third on the complaint of 25 year old woman against Ahmed Syed, Lala Shaikh, Naser Shaikh, Imran Pathan, Ismail Pathan and others. The forth case was registered on the complaint lodged by the injured in the attack.

On receiving the information, senior police officer DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Mahendra Deshmukh, PIs and other officers rushed to the spot with ample police force. They appealed to the people for maintaining peace.

Five persons injured in the attack are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The political leaders and relatives rushed to GMCH to inquire about the health of the injured.