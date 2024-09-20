 Two Goldsmiths in Sangli Cheated of 5kg Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore; Artisans Arrested
Four artisans, namely Gautam Gopal Das, Saurabh Govind Das, Ruma Gautam Das, and Subha alias Subho Govind Das, seized old gold ornaments and gold chips from Someshwar Jewelers and Someshwar Gold in Sangli for refining, polishing, and making new jewellery on various occasions between July 31 and August 30.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Two goldsmiths from Sangli have lodged a complaint at the Sangli city police station, alleging that a group of artisans cheated them by taking 5 kg of gold worth ₹3.5 crores. The suspect is currently in the custody of the Aatpadi police and will soon be taken into custody by the Sangli city police for investigation, said Police Inspector Sanjay More.

Meanwhile, a fraud case has also been registered against two of the brothers at the Atpadi police station. In this case, the suspects were arrested in West Bengal by the local crime investigation team of the Sangli Police and brought to Atpadi, where they were subsequently arrested by the Atpadi police. At present, the suspect is in the custody of the Atpadi police, and the Sangli city police will soon take them into custody, Police Inspector More said.

