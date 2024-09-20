Two Goldsmiths in Sangli Cheated of 5kg Gold Worth ₹3.5 Crore; Artisans Arrested |

Two goldsmiths from Sangli have lodged a complaint at the Sangli city police station, alleging that a group of artisans cheated them by taking 5 kg of gold worth ₹3.5 crores. The suspect is currently in the custody of the Aatpadi police and will soon be taken into custody by the Sangli city police for investigation, said Police Inspector Sanjay More.

Four artisans, namely Gautam Gopal Das, Saurabh Govind Das, Ruma Gautam Das, and Subha alias Subho Govind Das, seized old gold ornaments and gold chips from Someshwar Jewelers and Someshwar Gold in Sangli for refining, polishing, and making new jewellery on various occasions between July 31 and August 30.

Artisans working in Sangli for last 10 years

As these artisans have been working in Sangli for almost ten years, Saraf Maheshwar Kanteshwar Jawle provided them with 5.64 kg of gold in the form of chips. The market value of this gold is ₹3.69 crores. After taking possession of the gold jewellery, the artisans failed to deliver the gold or new jewellery. Consequently, the goldsmiths lodged a complaint with the city police, reporting that they had been cheated. A case of fraud has been registered against the four individuals.

Meanwhile, a fraud case has also been registered against two of the brothers at the Atpadi police station. In this case, the suspects were arrested in West Bengal by the local crime investigation team of the Sangli Police and brought to Atpadi, where they were subsequently arrested by the Atpadi police. At present, the suspect is in the custody of the Atpadi police, and the Sangli city police will soon take them into custody, Police Inspector More said.