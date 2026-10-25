Two Companies Gutted In Fire At Waluj MIDC In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Pune: A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday at two adjacent companies, Gurukrupa Enterprises and Samruddhi Enterprises, located at Gat No 118, Male Galli, in Ranjangaon Shenpunji. Raw materials, machinery and sheds at both companies were completely gutted. No loss of life was reported. The Waluj Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) fire brigade received information about the blaze at 2.24 am and rushed to the spot. Firefighters deployed two fire tenders and brought the blaze under control after approximately six hours of strenuous efforts.

Both companies belong to the same owner. The premises were used to store plastic boxes, corrugated sheets, paper packaging and raw plastic materials. As the companies operated only during the day, no workers were present when the fire broke out, averting a major tragedy. Meanwhile, as the fire intensified, emergency responders promptly moved a compressor away from the site, preventing a potential large-scale explosion.

Thieves Steal Cash, Valuables Worth ₹6.55 Lakh From Car In Beed

In a seperate incident, unidentified thieves allegedly stole cash and valuables worth approximately ₹6.55 lakh from a car parked outside a juice centre near Aher Wadgaon crossroads, around eight km from Beed on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, on Friday evening.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred when Hemant Ramakant Idapukar, a resident of Dharashiv, stopped his car outside the juice centre to have refreshments with his family.

While the family was inside the eatery, the thieves allegedly opened the car door and stole a purse kept inside the vehicle.

The stolen valuables included two pairs of gold earrings, gold bangles, a gold necklace, a gold chain, a gold ring, gold ear studs weighing five grams and ₹80,000 in cash.

Following a complaint lodged by Idapukar, the Beed Rural police registered a case against unidentified persons.

The incident has raised concerns over thefts targeting vehicles parked along highways, with several similar incidents reportedly occurring in the area in recent days.

Assistant Police Inspector Balraje Darade is investigating the case.