Truth Behind Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Must Come Out, Says Son Jay After Meeting CID Officials | Representational Image

Pune, Oct 28: NCP leader Jay Pawar on Wednesday met CID (Crime Investigation Department) officials in Pune and sought a transparent and time-bound probe into the plane crash that killed his father and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, his office said.

During the meeting, Jay Pawar sought details about the current status of the investigation, the action taken so far, the likely timeline for its completion and pending aspects of the case, according to a statement released by his office.

Jay Pawar, the younger son of Ajit Pawar, stressed the need to expedite the investigation and ensure that it was completed transparently without any delay, it said.

Jay Ajit Pawar, son of late Ajit Pawar, met CID officials in Pune, seeking to expedite the investigation into the plane crash. https://t.co/ERB1wZoqEw — Omkar Wable (@omkarasks) October 28, 2026

Jay Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Crash

“Uncovering the truth behind Ajit Dada’s plane crash is not merely a matter concerning one family, but also an issue of the trust of millions of citizens who loved him immensely,” Jay Pawar said.

He said it was essential to address the “questions in the minds of the public”, thoroughly investigate every crucial aspect of the incident and bring the truth before the people.

Calls For Accountability And Swift Action

Jay Pawar also called for a serious examination of all relevant aspects of the case without delay and appropriate action to ensure that those responsible, if any, are held accountable, the statement said.

He asserted that he would continue to pursue the matter “until the truth behind the plane crash comes to light”.

Also Watch:

Ajit Pawar's Fatal Plane Crash

The then NCP chief Ajit Pawar and four others, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed after their aircraft crashed near the Baramati airport before landing on January 28 this year.

NCP (SP) MLA and Ajit Pawar’s nephew Rohit Pawar has been raising serious questions about the accident.

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