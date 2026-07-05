Trimbakeshwar: Kushavarta Water Purification Plant Work Stalled For Three Months, Devotees Face Hardship Ahead Of Simhastha | Wikipedia

Nashik: Work on constructing a water purification plant at the Kushavarta Tirtha site, part of preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, has been stalled for three months. This has caused immense inconvenience to both local residents and visiting devotees. Notably, this project is being funded through the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds of a private company as part of the ₹35,000 crore Kumbh Mela organisation plan.

Excavation work on the road leading to the Sant Nivruttinath Sanjeevan Samadhi Temple has severely disrupted the electricity supply (managed by Mahavitaran) and the municipal water supply. Consequently, residents have been grappling with a drinking water crisis for the past two months. Open drainage chambers and the onset of the monsoon season have further heightened the risk of accidents.

The ongoing road excavation has blocked access for ambulances. Devotees arriving for rituals, as well as pilgrims staying in lodges and dharmashalas (pilgrim rest houses), have been enduring significant hardship for three months. Locals allege that the Trimbak Municipal Council is ignoring the issue and that the contractor is acting arbitrarily.

Although the Municipal Council has been notified of the problem, accidents are occurring at night because the excavation work is proceeding without any warning signage. Debris remains scattered at the excavation sites, and exposed iron rods pose a danger to residents.

Roads in the Gaothan (village core) area are being constructed at a cost of ₹100 crore, with internal roads worth hundreds of crores more proposed. However, the use of CSR funds for the crucial Kushavarta Tirtha site has raised doubts regarding the quality of the work being executed. A question has been raised as to whether it is appropriate to carry out the cleaning of Kushavarta using CSR funds from a private company.

Citizens have urged the administration to complete the work promptly and put in place appropriate measures to prevent accidents. There is an expectation that this work be finished as soon as possible for the convenience of the lakhs of devotees visiting for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.