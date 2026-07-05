Nashik: Heavy Weekend Rain Leaves Roads Waterlogged, City Records 41 mm Of Rainfall |PHOTOS | Hemant Ghorpade

Nashik: Heavy rainfall that began on Saturday night continued through Sunday morning across Nashik city and several parts of the district, disrupting normal life and causing widespread waterlogging. The city recorded 41 mm of rainfall in the last 15 hours, while several talukas received between 50 mm and 70 mm of rain.

The downpour led to waterlogging on several roads, slowing traffic in many parts of the city. The rising inflow also caused the Godavari River to swell. Heavy rain was reported from Chandwad, Deola, Baglan, Yeola, Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar, where continuous showers affected daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an Orange Alert for Nashik and the Ghat regions on Saturday, warning of heavy rainfall. By 8.30 am on Sunday, Nashik city had recorded 41 mm of rain. The heavy showers also uprooted trees in some areas and disrupted electricity supply at a few locations.

The district administration has appealed to residents to stay away from riverbanks, streams, drains and hilly areas as more rain is expected over the next 24 hours. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have asked citizens to remain cautious.

While the widespread rainfall has improved water availability and brought relief after dry spells, it has also raised concerns among farmers, who fear damage to standing crops due to continuous heavy showers. The district administration remains on alert as the monsoon continues to intensify.