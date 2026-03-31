Traffic Diversions Announced For Hanuman Jayanti In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Representational Image I Shutterstock

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Traffic diversions have been announced in view of Hanuman Jayanti, which will be celebrated on April 2. Thousands of devotees are expected to visit the Bhadra Maruti Temple in Khuldabad taluka, leading to heavy traffic on the route.

To manage the rush, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod has issued an order implementing traffic changes from April 1 to April 3.

According to the plan, vehicles travelling towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from Kannad, Ellora, Khuldabad and Daulatabad will be diverted via Kannad, Ellora, Kasabkheda Phata, Varzadi, Maliwada and Sharnapur before entering the city.

Vehicles heading towards Kannad from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Daulatabad, Khuldabad and Ellora will be rerouted through Sharnapur Phata, Maliwada, Varzadi and Kasabkheda Phata before continuing towards Ellora and Kannad.

Similarly, vehicles travelling to Kannad via Phulambri, Sultanpur, Khuldabad and Ellora will be diverted through Phulambri, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sharnapur Phata, Maliwada, Varzadi and Kasabkheda Phata before proceeding towards their destination.

Police have appealed to citizens to follow the diversions and cooperate with authorities to avoid congestion during the festival period.