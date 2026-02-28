Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar Gears Up For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam With Massive Traffic Plan, 33 Parking Zones

Kharghar Gears Up For ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam With Massive Traffic Plan, 33 Parking Zones |

Authorities have rolled out an extensive traffic and parking management plan for the two-day ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Samagam being held in Kharghar on February 28 and March 1, anticipating a massive influx of devotees from across the country.

A total of 33 designated parking sites have been arranged to accommodate vehicles arriving for the event. Free pick-up and drop shuttle services are operating from each parking location to the main venue to ensure smooth access for devotees. Separate pick-up and drop points have also been earmarked for app-based taxi services, including Ola and Uber.

“We have created sufficient parking capacity and ensured that devotees are transported seamlessly from parking zones to the venue. The objective is to avoid unnecessary congestion near the main event site,” a senior traffic official said.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions

To prevent traffic bottlenecks, heavy and oversized vehicles have been prohibited from entering and parking within the limits of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate between 6 am and 11 pm on both days. Traffic restrictions have been imposed on select routes in the Kharghar area, and alternative diversion routes have been activated.

Planned Traffic Diversions

“Traffic diversions have been planned after detailed assessment of expected crowd movement. We request citizens to follow designated routes and cooperate with personnel on duty,” the official added.

Massive Police Deployment

A strong deployment has been made by the traffic branch, including one Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), 20 officers, 500 personnel and 500 wardens. Cranes have been stationed at strategic locations to promptly clear stalled or improperly parked vehicles.

Route Guidance & Parking Zones

Directional signboards have been installed on key approach roads, and parking zones have been colour-coded to streamline vehicle management. Vehicles arriving from Jalgaon, Nashik, Dhule and Thane are being routed via the RF Signal towards designated parking areas. Those coming from Konkan and Western Maharashtra are directed to the ‘Orange Parking’ zone through Opera Bridge and the Hiranandani route, while vehicles from Mumbai have been assigned a separate ‘Pink Parking’ facility.

“We have taken comprehensive measures to ensure that devotees face minimal inconvenience. Our teams are on the ground to maintain smooth traffic flow throughout the event,” officials said.