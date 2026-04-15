‘Tohfatul Hadith’ Book Released In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Focusing On Peace And Humanity | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The third book titled “Tohfatul Hadith” by Qari Abdullah Khan Marconi was released at a programme held at the Bharat Ratna Maulana Azad Research Centre on Tuesday. The event focused on spreading values of humanity, peace, and moral living.

The programme was jointly organised by Warisan-e-Harf-o-Kalam, Darul Qiraat Kalimiya Aurangabad, and Ilmul Quran wa Hadith Academy.

The book was formally released by Maulana Mohammad Naseemuddin Miftahi. The event was presided over by Dr Makhdum Farooqui. Several dignitaries, scholars, and professionals were present at the function.

The programme began with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Mateen Vostanvi. This was followed by a Naat presentation by Sayyeda Saba, creating a spiritual atmosphere.

Speaking at the event, Qari Abdullah Khan Marconi said that understanding both the Quran and Hadith is important for leading a meaningful life. He has been teaching Quran translation in the city and other places and has also started Hadith education. He said the book was written to guide people towards better understanding of religious teachings.

During the programme, 25 students who completed Quran translation studies at the academy were honoured. They had also received the Fazil-e-Diniyat degree from Darul Uloom Deoband. Certificates were distributed by the dignitaries.

Speakers at the event highlighted the role of Hadith in explaining the teachings of the Quran. They said the Quran gives the message, while the life of Prophet Muhammad shows how to follow it in daily life.

The book “Tohfatul Hadith” covers topics such as humanity, peace, ethical conduct, worship, and social responsibilities. It also talks about issues like jealousy, misunderstandings, and the importance of harmony and brotherhood.

Copies of the book were distributed to attendees at the end of the programme. The event was anchored by Abubakar Rahbar, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Khwaja Shahab.