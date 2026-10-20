Tiger Spotted In Beed After Nearly A Century | Representative Image

Beed: A tiger has been spotted in Beed district after nearly a century, marking a significant development for wildlife conservation, Range Forest Officer Amol Munde said.

Munde said the four-year-old male tiger, which set out from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal district in 2023, was captured on a camera trap in the Brahmgaon forest range of Ashti tehsil on August 20.

According to Munde, camera-trap images recorded after September 30 showed that the big cat had moved towards the Ashti and Patoda tehsil areas.

The sighting is particularly significant as it marks the first recorded presence of a tiger in the Ashti and Patoda forest areas since the 1910s and 1920s, based on available information, Munde said.

The tiger has travelled across several districts, including Chandrapur, Dharashiv, Latur and Ahilyanagar, before entering Beed district. Weighing approximately 200 kg, the big cat has been moving in and out of Beed’s forest areas for three to four months a year.

After traversing the forested stretches of Ashti and Patoda tehsils, the tiger has now reached the Kari area near Barshi in Solapur district, highlighting its extensive movement across Maharashtra in search of suitable territory.

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Forest officials said the tiger generally keeps its distance from human settlements and there is no immediate reason for residents to panic.

Munde said the tiger would continue moving until it found suitable territory. Some areas in Ashti, Patoda and Beed tehsils are favourable for the big cat’s movement, he added.

As a precautionary measure, residents and livestock owners have been advised to avoid entering forest areas and hilly stretches frequented by the animal.

Munde has appealed to people in the area to remain cautious and follow the safety advisory.

The tiger’s movement across multiple districts underscores the importance of protecting forest corridors and natural habitats that allow wildlife to disperse in search of suitable territories. Its presence in Beed after nearly 100 years is being viewed as a significant development for the region’s wildlife conservation efforts.