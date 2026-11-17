Tiger Kills Cow In Beed's Patoda, Forest Department Installs Camera Traps | Representative image

Beed: Panic has gripped residents of Mandvewadi village in Patoda taluka after a tiger reportedly killed a cow in the area on Nov 13. The Forest Department has installed camera traps to monitor the big cat's movements and determine its location.

The incident took place in the Hivracha Maal area, where the tiger allegedly attacked a cow belonging to local farmer Bhagwat Mandve. After killing the animal, the big cat reportedly dragged its carcass nearly 500 metres away.

Following the incident, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Amol Ghodake and his team visited the spot, conducted a panchnama and inspected the area for pugmarks.

Forest officials suspect that the tiger may have strayed into the region from Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. However, its presence has not yet been recorded by the camera traps installed in the area.

Ghodake said the Forest Department had launched monitoring operations soon after receiving information about the incident. Camera traps have been placed at different locations to track the animal's movements.

Forest Department issues alert

The Forest Department has urged villagers to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into forest areas alone. Residents have also been advised against taking their cattle into forest areas for grazing until the situation is assessed.

The department is continuing its monitoring operations to establish the tiger's location and prevent further incidents.