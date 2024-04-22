Three Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District | Representative photo

A devastating accident unfolded near Nimon village in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district, claiming the lives of three youths from a tribal family. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, involved a collision between a container and a motorcycle. Local residents, upon learning of the accident, immediately sprang into action to assist in the rescue efforts.

The victims of the accident have been identified as Kundlik Pandharinath Mengal (30) and Yuvraj Dhondiba Mengal (29) from the Vashi family of Nandur-Shingote, both residents of Nandur Shingote taluka Sinnar, along with Sandeep Somnath from Agaville, Gardani taluka Akole. The trio was traveling on a motorcycle when the collision occurred with the container.



Tragically, all three individuals on the motorcycle lost their lives in the accident. Locals from Nandur-Shingote swiftly rushed to Nimon village and took them to hospital. Despite their valiant efforts, the three youths succumbed to their injuries. Subsequently, two of the deceased were cremated at Nandur Shingote, while one was laid to rest at Gardani on Sunday morning.