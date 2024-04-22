 Three Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneThree Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District

Three Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District

The trio was traveling on a motorcycle when the collision occurred with the container.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Three Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District | Representative photo

A devastating accident unfolded near Nimon village in Sangamner taluka of Ahmednagar district, claiming the lives of three youths from a tribal family. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, involved a collision between a container and a motorcycle. Local residents, upon learning of the accident, immediately sprang into action to assist in the rescue efforts.

Read Also
Vishal-Sheykhar To Perform In Pune This Weekend - Date, Venue, Time, Tickets, And All You Need To...
article-image

The victims of the accident have been identified as Kundlik Pandharinath Mengal (30) and Yuvraj Dhondiba Mengal (29) from the Vashi family of Nandur-Shingote, both residents of Nandur Shingote taluka Sinnar, along with Sandeep Somnath from Agaville, Gardani taluka Akole. The trio was traveling on a  motorcycle when the collision occurred with the container.

Tragically, all three individuals on the motorcycle lost their lives in the accident. Locals from Nandur-Shingote swiftly rushed to Nimon village and took them to hospital. Despite their valiant efforts, the three youths succumbed to their injuries. Subsequently, two of the deceased were cremated at Nandur Shingote, while one was laid to rest at Gardani on Sunday morning.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: On World Earth Day, PCMC Organises Tree Plantation Drive In Bhosari

PHOTOS: On World Earth Day, PCMC Organises Tree Plantation Drive In Bhosari

Three Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District

Three Youths Killed In Tragic Accident In Ahmednagar District

Pune News: Mural Painting Exhibition Promotes Voter Awareness At Collector's Office (VIDEOS)

Pune News: Mural Painting Exhibition Promotes Voter Awareness At Collector's Office (VIDEOS)

Nashik Education Department Urges Pre-Monsoon Repairs For Municipal Schools

Nashik Education Department Urges Pre-Monsoon Repairs For Municipal Schools

Nashik: Export Ban On Onions And Sugar Sparks Concerns, Farmers And Industries Face Economic Fallout

Nashik: Export Ban On Onions And Sugar Sparks Concerns, Farmers And Industries Face Economic Fallout