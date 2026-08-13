Three Rounds Fired In Beed Over Old Dispute; One Held | Sourced

Beed: Panic gripped the Imamapur Road area after three rounds were allegedly fired during a confrontation linked to an old dispute on Wednesday. Rural police have detained one of the accused, while a search is on for the others.

The incident took place near Saleem Petrol Pump on Imamapur Road. Based on a complaint filed by Shaikh Mohammad Saad Shaikh Haroon (22), a resident of Juna Bazar, police have registered a case against Safwan Khan Mehboob Khan, Syed Saad, Fardeen and Akhlaq, all residents of Peth Beed, along with six to seven unidentified persons.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly assembled unlawfully, arrived at the spot carrying sticks and threatened the complainant and his friends. During the confrontation, the first accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired three rounds in the direction of the complainant.

The accused then allegedly assaulted the complainant with a wooden stick, hitting him on his right ear and injuring him, police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 109, 118(1), 189(2), 190, 191(2) and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act. The case has been registered as Crime No. 300/2026, and further investigation has been entrusted to Assistant Police Inspector Darade.

Senior police officers and a forensic expert team visited the scene on Imamapur Road on Wednesday morning and inspected the spot.

The firing incident has caused concern in the district, particularly amid reports of an increase in incidents involving firearms and public displays of intimidation in Beed city.

Police are questioning the detained accused regarding the pistol allegedly used in the firing and are also gathering information about the other accused involved in the case.