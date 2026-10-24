Three Pune Men Held For Firing At Man In Navi Mumbai's Taloja | Sourced

Pune: Three men from Pune have been detained by Ambegaon police in connection with an alleged firing incident in Navi Mumbai's Taloja area, in which a man was seriously injured following a dispute over a financial transaction. The suspects were subsequently handed over to Navi Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The incident took place around 1.17 am on Oct 24 near the Marwa Building, close to Shivaji Chowk in Phase II of Taloja, under the jurisdiction of Taloja police station in Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

The suspects have been identified as Rudra Dadasaheb Baravkar (19), a resident of Mhaske Chawl near Jain Temple Road in Santosh Nagar, Katraj; Aniket Pratap Narwade (19), a resident of Khandale village in Ranjangaon, Shirur taluka; and Saurabh Gorakh Chaudhary (24), a resident of Santosh Nagar, Katraj.

According to police, the suspects allegedly assaulted the complainant over a financial dispute before opening fire at him with a pistol, leaving him seriously injured. A case of attempted murder and other offences was registered at Taloja police station on Oct 24 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

During the investigation, police constables Dhanaji Dhotre and Sachin Gade of Ambegaon police station received information that the wanted suspects were present in the Datta Nagar area. Acting on the tip-off, a team from the police station laid a trap and apprehended the three men.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of senior Pune police officials, including Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade. The team was led by Ambegaon Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine, along with Police Inspector (Crime) Changdev Sajgane and Sub-Inspector Yuvraj Shinde, with assistance from other police personnel.