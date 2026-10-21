Three Held for Attempt to Murder Pune Entrepreneur Rana Suryavanshi, Minor Among Them | Sourced

Pune: Police have detained three persons, including a minor, in connection with an alleged attempt to murder entrepreneur Rana Suryavanshi, who was shot at and attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near a dhaba on Palkhi Highway in Baramati on Oct 18.

The suspects have been identified as Partha Vasudeva Avathale (19), a resident of Pimpri in Buldhana district, and Gyandev Mahadev Shinde (40), a resident of Karmala. The third suspect is a minor.

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when Rana Dilip Suryavanshi was inspecting a plot of land near Pilot Dhaba in Baramati. According to the police complaint, two persons arrived on a scooter, and one of them approached Suryavanshi with a bouquet.

Suryavanshi handed his mobile phone to police constable Nitin, who was accompanying him, to take a photograph. Noticing that the person offering the bouquet was wearing a mask, Suryavanshi asked him to remove it.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired at Suryavanshi. However, when Suryavanshi struck the attacker's hand, the pistol fell onto the road. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a sharp-edged weapon and struck Suryavanshi on his right upper arm, leaving him seriously injured.

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The attackers attempted to flee after dropping the weapon. Constable Nitin chased them and managed to catch one of the suspects. However, while taking him towards a police vehicle, the suspect allegedly bit the constable's hand and escaped by jumping into an adjoining field.

Suryavanshi was rushed to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for treatment. Baramati taluka police registered a case of attempted murder and launched a search for the suspects.

During the investigation, technical surveillance indicated that two suspects were in the Karvenagar area of Pune. Baramati police alerted the Pune Crime Branch, which deployed three teams to trace them.

The minor and Avathale were apprehended in Karvenagar on Monday night and handed over to Baramati police. Their alleged associate, Shinde, was subsequently apprehended in the Bhigwan area.

The motive behind the attack has not yet been established.