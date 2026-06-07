Three Family Members Killed As MSRTC Bus Collides With Motorcycle In Parbhani | Sourced

Parbhani: Three members of a family, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus collided with their motorcycle near Pimpri Phata in Jintur taluka on Saturday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Bhagwan Kale (54); his wife, Kusabai Kale (45); and their grandson, Shivam Kale (15), residents of Shivadi Village in Jintur taluka.

According to police, the couple and their grandson were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a family function. The accident occurred when an MSRTC bus travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Parbhani allegedly collided with their motorcycle from the opposite direction near Pimpri Phata.

The impact of the collision was severe, and all three victims died on the spot.

After receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the scene and carried out a spot panchnama. The bodies were later shifted to the rural hospital in Bori for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Police Inspector Rameshwar Ghodge, Police Sub-Inspector S.M. Thorve and other officials visited the accident site and inspected the area.

Police said the bus driver fled from the spot after the accident. Further investigation is underway.