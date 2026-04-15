Thousands Of Fish Found Dead In Waluj Tank; Pollution Fears Rise In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of fish were found dead in a percolation tank at Ghanegaon in the Waluj area, raising serious concerns about water contamination and public health. Local residents have blamed industrial discharge from the nearby Waluj MIDC area and have demanded immediate action from the authorities.

Villagers said the water in the tank has turned polluted due to the release of chemical-filled wastewater into the catchment area. They fear that the contaminated water is unsafe for both humans and animals, as it is used for daily needs and irrigation.

Residents also said that the tank had filled to capacity after good rainfall last year. However, they alleged that the cement security wall of the tank was damaged by unknown persons. This, they claim, has made it easier for untreated industrial waste to enter the water body.

Farmers in the area said the polluted water is affecting soil quality and reducing crop productivity. They fear long-term damage to agriculture if the issue is not addressed quickly.

Villagers further alleged that despite repeated complaints, local officials, including gramsevaks, talathi, and irrigation department staff, have failed to take action. Some residents claimed that industries are releasing waste into the tank with the knowledge of officials, though no official confirmation has been given.

Following the incident, a field officer, Shenhal Kause, visited the site on Monday and inspected the situation. She said water samples will be sent for laboratory testing, and action will be taken based on the results.

Residents have urged the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to intervene and stop the discharge of untreated industrial waste into the tank. They have also called for strict action against those responsible.