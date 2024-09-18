 This Mosque in Maharashtra Hosts Ganesh Idol for 44 years
Members of the New Ganesh Mandal have celebrated the festival inside the mosque, highlighting an enduring example of harmony between two communities. Ilahi Pathan, president of the mandal, said Hindus and Muslims celebrate the Ganesh festival with great zeal and devotion every year.

PTI
Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
In a remarkable demonstration of communal unity, a mosque in Gothkhindi village in Sangli district of Maharashtra has been hosting Lord Ganesh's idol for the past 44 years during the annual festival.

Members of the New Ganesh Mandal have celebrated the festival inside the mosque, highlighting an enduring example of harmony between two communities. Ilahi Pathan, president of the mandal, said Hindus and Muslims celebrate the Ganesh festival with great zeal and devotion every year.

Tradition began in 1961

"The tradition began in 1961 when, due to heavy rains, local Muslims invited their Hindu neighbours to place the Ganesh idol inside the mosque," Ashok Patil, former president of the mandal, told a Marathi news channel.

article-image

Although the festival was not observed for several years afterwards, the New Ganesh Mandal was formed in 1980 and has continued this unique tradition ever since.

"It has been 44 years since then this Ganesh idol is being installed at this mosque," said Patil.

He emphasised the significance of this practice, noting its ongoing impact on community relations.

Majid Jamadar, another former president, echoed the sentiment of unity and harmony among Hindus and Muslims.

Another member of the mandal highlighted that festivals such as Moharram, Diwali, and Eid are also celebrated together in Gothkhindi, located 32 km away from Sangli city in western Maharashtra.

The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival was celebrated from September 7 to 17 this year. Idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed on the concluding day of the festival.

