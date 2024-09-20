Third Front: Maharashtra Heads For Political Chaos?

Left Right Centre: farmers' leader Raju Shetti, former Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, Vidarbha ML Bachchu Kadu | X

Three leaders who have been active in Maharashtra politics in recent years – farmers' leader Raju Shetti, Vidarbha MLA Bachchu Kadu and former Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati – met in Pune to shape what could potentially emerge as a new 'Third Front' in Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections. This meeting has sparked widespread speculation in political circles about how such an alliance could alter the dynamics of the election.

The leaders have stated that they do not wish to align with either the BJP-led Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who became a Rajya Sabha member seven years ago with the support of the BJP, has distanced himself from the party. Last year, he formed his own party, known as Swarajya Paksha.

“Why should we think that only two alliances are enough in a large state like Maharashtra? We think people are fed up with politicians switching sides, being disloyal, not delivering results. We think Maharashtra needs cultured politics. So we have started the effort of a third alliance which will have fresh candidates, new faces and will be honest,” Sambhajiraje told the media on Thursday in Pune. He added that recently he has had positive discussions with farmers' leader and founder of Swabhimani Paksha, Raju Shetti and MLA Bachchu Kadu. Additionally, some leaders of Dalit organisations are also likely to join the third alliance.

The question many are asking is how this new alliance will affect the upcoming assembly elections. Most feel that it is likely to cut into the opposition MVA's votes, as both the MVA and the emerging Third Front will be pitching for anti-establishment voters.

“We are confident about Vidarbha. Dozens of good and honest activists want to join us and serve the people. People need a change. Farmers need their problems solved, and fresh, honest faces will be better,” said Bachchu Kadu, who leads the Prahar Janashakti Party, which is primarily focused on Vidarbha.

As a result of splits in two regional parties in Maharashtra since 2022, the number of large parties contesting the upcoming assembly polls has now risen to six. Additionally, there are three or four smaller parties in the fray, such as Raj Thackeray's MNS and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

If a third front enters the race, the political scene is likely to become even more unpredictable in the coming weeks. The impact of this could be that the winning margins for candidates in the assembly polls will be very narrow.