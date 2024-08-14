Marathwada News: Sultanpur Sunday Bazar Held in Mud; Dairy scheme for Vidarbha and Marathwada And More |

The weekly Sunday Market at Sultanpur in Khuldabad taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district was held in a muddy area. The weekly Sunday market at Sultanpur is famous and the villagers from the nearby villages come here to purchases their daily needs. However, they face severe inconveniences during the rainy season, as the entire market place is filled with mud.

The traders and the customers have to search their way through the mud-filled road. Still, the administration is apathetic towards providing basic amenities to the villagers here. The area comes under the grampanchayat and the traders pay tax to the administration but no facilities are provided to them. They demanded that they should be given permanent sheds and concrete roads should be constructed. The mud in this area is also posing a serious health hazard for the residents, they said.

The weekly market has been held here for the past 70 years. After industrialization, it has gained immense importance. People from all over the district come to this market. The traders from Kandi Pimplegaon, Kanadgaon and other villages come here to sell vegetables, foodgrains, cloths, utensils, sweets, grocery, toys and other articles. The grampanchayat charges around Rs 100 from each trader. Despite the income to the tune of lakhs of rupees from the market, the grampanchayat is apathetic towards providing basic amenities, the traders claimed.

Dairy scheme for Vidarbha and Marathwada

The State Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department has decided to implement the Dairy Development Scheme in 19 districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha divisions.

The scheme will be implemented in support of the National Dairy Development Board and Mother Dairy to improve the financial condition of the farmers. This is the second phase of the scheme. Under the scheme, cows and buffalos yielding high-quality milk will be distributed to the farmers, medication on infertility in the cattle, foetus transplant, healthy diet for pregnancy, funds for fodder, modernized cattle grazing, training for farmers and other activities are included.

In Vidarbha, Nagpur, Vardha, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Yeotmal and Washim districts are included and Nanded, Jalna, Dharashiv, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli and Latur in Marathwada division. The government has sanctioned the funds of Rs 149.26 crore for the scheme. It will increase the earnings of the farmers and will also generate employment, the official sources said.

Police station jurisdictions of 133 villages fixed



There were 13 police stations in the Hingoli district, which had 710 villages in their jurisdictions. But, there were 10 such police stations which included the villages from other talukas, due to which the residents faced severe inconvenience.

They had to go to the respective police stations, which were in other talukas, to lodge complaints. Even the police officers faced problems while dealing with the cases in other talukas. The concerned police stations had demanded the administration to fix the jurisdiction of the villages. The then superintendent of police G Shridhar had sent a proposal to the state government to fix the jurisdictions. Now, the official sanction has been received for the proposal and the district police department has changed the jurisdiction of police stations for 133 villages.

Remembering martyrs our responsibility: Swami

“The tri-colour is the symbol of our liberty and it is our responsibility to remember the martyrs who have laid down their lives for the independence of our country. Hence, we are implementing the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and everyone should participate in it”, opined District Collector Dilip Swami.

The tri-colour flags were distributed to the employees of the district collectorate under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign here on Wednesday when Swami addressed them. Resident District Collector Vinod Khirolkar, Deputy District Collector Prabhoday Muley, Deputy District Collector Eknath Bangale, Dr Sucheta Shinde, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal and other officers and employees were present. They shouted the slogans of Bharatmata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Har Ghar Tiranga.

Swami further said freedom was not gained easily and lakhs of people have made sacrifices for it. We enjoy freedom only because of their sacrifices and we should be in debt about it. We should always remember the sacrifices of the martyrs.