Thieves Enter Maharashtra MP Bungalow, Steal Security Guard's Mobile Phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Enter MP Sandeepan Bhumre's Bungalow, Steal Security Guard's Mobile Phone | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a daring theft, two unidentified thieves allegedly entered the bungalow of MP Sandeepan Bhumre in the Garkheda area and stole a mobile phone belonging to a security guard in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am at Bhumre's residence in Ramkrishnanagar. The theft has raised concerns over security in the city, with residents questioning how safe ordinary citizens are if even the homes of public representatives are being targeted.

According to the police, security guard Shriram Kantaram Bokan (45), a resident of Math Pimpalgaon in Jalna district, lodged a complaint in the matter. Bokan is employed as a security guard at the MP's bungalow.

In his complaint, Bokan stated that he and his wife, Manda, had dinner around 11.30 pm on Saturday and were resting within the bungalow premises. When he woke up at around 4 am on Sunday, he discovered that his mobile phone was missing.

He later checked the CCTV footage and found that two men had allegedly climbed over the compound wall and entered the bungalow premises. The suspects were seen taking away the mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

A case has been registered at Pundliknagar Police Station. Further investigation is being carried out by Head Constable Dadarao Rathod.

The incident comes at a time when police have intensified night patrolling in the city following a rise in theft cases. However, the latest theft has once again put the effectiveness of security measures under scrutiny.