Theft Spree Continues In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Jewellery, Mobile Phones & Cash Stolen | Representative image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A series of thefts was reported across different parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with burglars targeting a jewellery shop, a mobile phone store and a house in a single night. The incidents were reported under the jurisdictions of the Satara, Cidco and Pundliknagar police stations.

In the biggest theft, burglars broke into Vishwas Jewellers in Jalannagar and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around ₹23 lakh.

Shop owner Ganesh Digambarrao Shedute (38), a resident of Balajinagar, told police that he had closed the shop at around 8 pm on June 26. On Sunday morning, a neighbour informed him that the shop's shutter was open. When he reached the shop, he found the shutter lock broken and valuables missing.

In another incident, thieves broke into a mobile phone shop owned by Chetan Chavan at Sanjay Gandhi Market in the TV Centre area and allegedly stole 36 mobile phones.

In a separate burglary, thieves targeted the house of retired employee Vishwanath Pawar, a resident of New Vishalnagar. Police said Pawar and his wife were out of town when the theft took place. The burglars allegedly stole valuables worth around ₹20,000 from the house.

Police have launched an investigation into all three cases and are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify and trace the accused.