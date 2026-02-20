Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves Break Into Waluj Home, Steal Jewellery & Cash Worth Rs 2.75 Lakh | Pixabay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Some unidentified thieves broke into a house and made off with gold and silver ornaments and other articles, all worth around Rs 2.75 lakh. The incident came to light in the Waluj area on the morning of February 18.

According to the details, Moin Mansur Syed (31) lives with his parents, wife, two children, younger brother Matin Mansur Syed, his wife, and their children in Bhagatsinghnagar in the Waluj area.

On February 17, all the family members had gone to Sanav Madki village near Lasur Station to attend an engagement ceremony. They stayed there overnight.

The next morning, Moin’s neighbour, Sanjay Salve, informed him over the phone about the theft at his house. The family members immediately rushed to Waluj and found the articles in the house scattered and the valuables missing.

The stolen articles included a gold necklace worth Rs 60,000, a gold chain worth Rs 40,000, earrings worth Rs 40,000, rings worth Rs 40,000, foot rings worth Rs 30,000, silver bracelets worth Rs 20,000, and cash worth Rs 45,000, all amounting to around Rs 2.75 lakh.

A case has been registered at the Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway.