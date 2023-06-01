Temporary disruption of train services on Pune-Daund sections due to maintenance work

Representative pic

Inconvenience awaits commuters as scheduled maintenance and construction work on the Pune-Daund sections will temporarily disrupt train services. Essential maintenance activities between the Hadapsar and Loni stations have necessitated the cancellation of Train Number 01529/01530 Daund-Pune-Daund and Train Number 01561 Lonavala-Pune local service on Friday. Additionally, Train Number 01566 Pune-Lonavala local service will also be cancelled.

Passengers Advised to Plan Ahead as Maintenance Work Commences

"The maintenance work aims to ensure the safety and efficiency of the railway infrastructure. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative transportation options for the affected routes during this period," said an official of CR.

Delays Expected for Some Trains in Pune Division

Furthermore, passengers traveling in the Pune Division may experience delays with the movement of certain trains. Train Number 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express, Train Number 16352 Nagarcoil-Mumbai Express, and Train Number 11302 Bangalore-Mumbai Udyan Express are expected to face some delays during the block period.

Railway Authorities Regret Inconvenience

The authorities regret any inconvenience caused to passengers due to the temporary cancellation of these train services. Regular train operations will resume once the maintenance activities are successfully completed. Commuters are encouraged to stay updated with the latest information provided by the railway authorities to plan their travel accordingly.