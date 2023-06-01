Pune: Supriya Sule raises concerns over hoarding collapses, calls for immediate action

Following the recent incidents of hoarding collapses in the Hinjewadi area under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Baramati MP Supriya Sule has raised serious concerns regarding the unauthorized hoardings in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and other areas within the district.

Sule has appealed to the Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil to request a comprehensive report on the matter and direct the relevant authorities to swiftly remove any unauthorized hoardings. Additionally, she has called for an audit to be conducted of these hoardings to ensure their structural integrity.

In a tragic incident last month, an illegal advertising hoarding in Pimpri-Chinchwad collapsed, claiming the lives of five individuals.

