Pune: PMC begins crackdown on illegal hoardings in the city

A recent accident in Ravet, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated a campaign to crackdown on illegal hoardings in the city. The campaign's main objective is to reduce the number of hoardings that create a risk to public safety and impede pedestrians and drivers.

In a meeting with the Additional Commissioner and ward office officials, the PMC discussed strategies to address the issue of unauthorized hoardings within the municipal limits. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of the zone as well.

PMC seeks police support

The PMC has intensified its efforts to remove unauthorized hoardings and has sought the police administration's support to ensure smooth execution of this operation.

According to Madhav Jagtap, the head of Sky and Sign department, PMC, over 1,500 unauthorized hoardings have already been removed, and another 1,500 will be taken down under police protection. The safety of citizens is of utmost importance, and there are currently approximately 3,900 official and unofficial hoardings in the city. The PMC has directed hoarding owners to submit a report or risk having their hoardings declared unauthorized.