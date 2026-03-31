Teen Kills Father In Beed, Arrested Within Four Hours | Sourced

Beed: In a swift operation, police in Ashti tehsil cracked a murder case within four hours and arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly killing his father. The accused, identified as Karan Anil Mule, told police that he took the extreme step after years of domestic abuse faced by his mother.

The incident came to light early Monday morning near the Kada bus stand area. According to police, the victim, Anil Sajan Mule (50), was addicted to alcohol and often harassed his wife and son. The family, originally from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, lived in the area and earned a living by collecting scrap.

Police said a heated argument broke out in the family on Sunday night. Later, after everyone went to sleep, the accused allegedly attacked his father with a heavy stone. He crushed his head, leading to his death on the spot.

After the crime, the youth fled and headed towards Khultabad. Police received information about the murder and launched a search operation.

A team from Ashti police, led by officers including Pravin Kshirsagar, Bhausaheb Aher, and Babruwan Wani, tracked the accused using technical inputs and local information. The team reached Khultabad and arrested him within four hours of the crime being reported.

During questioning, Karan confessed to the murder and said he was driven by anger over continuous domestic violence at home.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, praised the quick action of the police team.

Police said the accused will be produced before a court. Further investigation is ongoing.