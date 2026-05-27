Teacher Dies In Container Accident While Travelling For Census Duty In Maval Tehsil | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A primary school teacher lost her life in a tragic road accident near Kanhe Phata in Maval tehsil while she was travelling for an official census-related duty on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Deepali Arjun Tambe, a resident of Manchar in Pune district.

According to information received from local sources, Tambe was currently serving as a primary school teacher at Ahirvade village. On the day of the incident, she was reportedly on her way for government census work when a speeding container truck rammed into the vehicle she was travelling in near Kanhe Phata on the old Mumbai-Pune highway stretch.

About The Collision…

The collision was extremely severe, leaving the vehicle badly damaged. Tambe suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot before medical help could arrive. The accident caused panic among commuters in the area, and traffic movement was briefly affected following the crash.

Soon after the incident, police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot and initiated rescue efforts. Her body was later sent for postmortem examination. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident and the role of the container driver.

Shock Across Community…

The news of Tambe’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Manchar and among members of the education fraternity. Fellow teachers, students and local residents expressed grief over the loss, describing her as a dedicated, active and innovative educator who was deeply committed to her profession.

She had previously served in primary schools at Nigde and Naigaon, where she was known for her involvement in student development and educational activities. Her untimely death while performing official government duty has triggered widespread mourning in the region.