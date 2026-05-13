Mumbai-Goa Highway Tragedy: 79-Year-Old Retired Man Killed, 5 Family Members Injured After Car Hits Stationary Container Near Chandve Toll

Police inspect the accident site near Chandve toll naka after a family car crashed into a stationary container on the Mumbai-Goa Highway | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 13: A 79-year-old retired man was killed and five members of his family were injured after their car rammed into a stationary container truck on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Chandve toll naka in Mahad on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred around 5:45 pm on May 12 when a container (RJ-37 GA-7369), allegedly parked in a dangerous position facing the Mumbai lane, led to a rear-end collision by a Swift Dzire (MH-47 AG-4836) coming from the Goa side towards Mumbai, police said.

Family members injured in collision

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Mahadev Raut (79), a retired resident of Dahisar, Mumbai. The injured include Seema Raut (76), Amit Raut (49), Sumit Raut (41), Geetanjali Raut (36), and Angad Raut (7), all members of the same family.

According to the complaint filed by Amit Ashok Raut (49), a resident of Dahisar, the accident took place near Chandve village limits on the Mumbai-Goa Highway in Raigad district.

Container driver booked under BNS sections

Police have booked the container driver, Muvin Isub (33), a native of Nuh district in Haryana, under Sections 285, 106(1), 125(a), and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly parking the vehicle in a manner that endangered lives and obstructed traffic, leading to the fatal accident.

“Prima facie, the container was stationed in a hazardous manner on the highway, causing danger to other motorists,” said Senior Police Inspector V.B. Surve of Mahad MIDC Police Station.

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An offence has been registered at Mahad MIDC Police Station at 12:35 am on May 13, and further investigation is being carried out by Assistant Sub-Inspector Mundhe.

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