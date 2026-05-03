TCS Nashik Case: To Move To High Court, Says Baba Sayyed; Nida Khan’s Anticipatory Bail Rejected, Police On Her Trail | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: Nida Ejaz Khan, the prime suspect in the sensational case involving allegations of harassment and attempted religious conversion at the 'TCS' company in Nashik, has suffered a major setback.

On Saturday (May 2), the Additional District Court at Nashik Road rejected Nida's application for anticipatory bail. This ruling has paved the way for Nida's arrest, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police Commissionerate has intensified its manhunt to locate her.

Now to Seek Recourse in the High Court

Following the District Court's refusal of bail, preparations are now underway on behalf of Nida Khan to approach the Bombay High Court. Nida's counsel, Advocate Baba Sayyad, stated: "We intend to file an appeal in the High Court to seek justice. We plan to file an application for anticipatory bail in the High Court within the coming week."

Nida Khan has been absconding for several days in connection with a case registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station, which involves charges of harassment, molestation, and hurting religious sentiments. Presenting a compelling argument in court, Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar highlighted Nida's active involvement in the crime and the gravity of the evidence against her.

Advocate Rahul Kasliwal represented Nida and presented arguments on her behalf. However, taking into account the scope of the crime and the evidence submitted by the SIT, the court rejected her bail application.

The investigation into this case has now reached a highly complex juncture. A thorough examination of the suspects' laptops, web history, search history, and social media accounts is being conducted.

Custody Extended for Four Suspects

Meanwhile, the court has extended the police custody of all four suspects arrested in connection with the crime of coercing the young man into consuming non-vegetarian food and undergoing religious conversion.

The custody of these four individuals, Tausif Attar, Danish Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Raza Memon, has now been extended until May 4. The police have successfully unlocked Danish's mobile phone using its 'Face Lock' feature and have gathered crucial evidence.

Currently, suspects Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, and AGM Ashwini Chainani are lodged in judicial custody at the Nashik Road Jail. The entire district's attention is focused on whether the Nashik Police succeed in arresting Nida Khan before she approaches the High Court.