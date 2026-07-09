Sword-Wielding Man Arrested After Half-Kilometre Chase In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

10 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment & ₹1 Lakh Fine: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Man Convicted In Major NDPS Case | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Dial 112 team of the city police apprehended a habitual criminal who was terrorising the public by brandishing a sword in the middle of the road at Ambedkar Chowk in Vitava village. The team captured him after a chase of approximately half a kilometre. A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC Police Station in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the Dial 112 control room had received information that Rajesh Bapu Ahire (26), a resident of GPS Colony, Vitava, was roaming around Ambedkar Chowk in Vitava village while carrying a sword.

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Accordingly, police personnel Suhas Munde and Suresh Bhise reached the spot. Upon spotting the police vehicle, Ahire fled while carrying a sword approximately four feet long. The team chased him for around half a kilometre before apprehending him along with the sword.

Ahire is a habitual offender with 10 cases registered against him in Mumbai and had previously been externed from the city. Additionally, police said four serious cases, including theft and assault, have been registered against him at the Waluj MIDC Police Station.