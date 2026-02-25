Suspected Kidnapper Dies In Mob Lynching In Jalgaon; Murder Case Filed Against Five | File

Jalgaon: An unidentified youth who came to the village was severely beaten by a mob on Monday on suspicion of kidnapping a small child. The youth died on Tuesday. The incident took place in Awane village in Jalgaon taluka. A murder case has been registered against five people at the Jalgaon Taluka Police Station. This is the second incident of mob lynching in the district.

On Monday night, a mob lynched an unidentified youth near a ginning factory in Awane, Jalgaon taluka, on suspicion that he was kidnapping a three-year-old child. As soon as the police came to know about the incident, they reached the spot and admitted the injured youth to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jalgaon.

Read Also Pune Crime: Class 12 Student Attacked By 3 Youths With Koyta Outside College In Kothrud After Exam

The youth died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment. When the police tried to record his statement before his death at the hospital, there was no response from the injured youth. The police have registered a case against five people in this matter and arrested them.

This is the second incident of mob lynching in Jalgaon district. Earlier, a youth sitting in a café with a girl in Jamner was brutally beaten by a mob and died due to the assault. This case later became widely known. Even now, the case is being discussed, and the identity of the youth who died in the beating has not been identified.