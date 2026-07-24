Survey Cleared, DPR Underway For Marathwada Rail Project | File Photo

Beed: Significant progress has been made on the proposed 240-km railway line connecting the districts of Dharashiv, Beed, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The Ministry of Railways has approved the survey required for preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR), and ground-level survey work is already underway.

The proposed rail corridor is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity across the Marathwada region. Once the DPR is completed, the Railway Ministry will coordinate with the Maharashtra government and other stakeholders before seeking final approvals from NITI Aayog, the Union Finance Ministry, and other competent authorities.

According to the Ministry of Railways, railway projects undergo a multi-stage administrative approval process. Therefore, no definite timeline has been set for the project's final approval or the commencement of construction. However, approval for the survey marks a major milestone and takes the project to the next stage of implementation.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared details of the project, stating that the proposed railway line will significantly improve connectivity between Dharashiv, Beed, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Besides enhancing passenger travel, the project is expected to facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial freight, providing a major boost to the economic, industrial, and social development of the Marathwada region.