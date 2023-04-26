Surprise on morning walk: PCMC Commissioner pays visit to Durga Devi Hill Park | PCMC

The Municipal Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, Shekhar Singh, surprised citizens with a visit to Durga Devi Hill Park on Wednesday morning.

As he interacted with early morning walkers, the Commissioner listened to their concerns and opinions on a range of issues related to the environment and civic facilities in the city.

The citizens eagerly seized the opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns with the Commissioner. The conversation saw topics ranging from the current state of the park, water supply, open gym facilities, and parking systems in the city to more global concerns such as environment-friendly transportation systems, solar energy, and city cleanliness.

In an effort to strengthen the bond between the municipal administration and the citizens, the Commissioner promised to visit other projects in the city in a similar fashion.

On the 10th of every month cleanliness drive is conducted by the morning walk group. Citizens invited him and he even expressed his interest in participating in a monthly cleanliness drive.