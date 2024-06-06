Supriya Sule's Baramati Lok Sabha Victory Celebrated In New York's Times Square (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Overcoming the challenge posed by her estranged cousin Ajit Pawar, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule retained her Baramati Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,58,333 votes. Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against NCP founder Sharad Pawar last year and split the party, had fielded his wife, Sunetra Pawar, against Sule.

Meanwhile, after Sule's victory, a huge banner congratulating her was displayed at Times Square in New York. The video of the banner was posted on the party's Instagram handle with the caption in Marathi, "A banner congratulating Supriya Sule was displayed in New York's Times Square. Our dear friend Parikshit Talokar has wished Sule in the most unique way."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sule thanks people of Baramati

Speaking to reporters after her victory, Sule thanked the people of her constituency. "I am thankful to the people of Baramati. After the victory, our collective responsibilities have increased. Let bygones be bygones. Whatever happened during the elections did not befit Maharashtra's politics and it should be avoided in the upcoming state elections, and for that, we will take utmost precaution," she said.

It was everyone's responsibility to uphold the 'aan, baan, shaan' (honour, pride, and prestige) and culture of Maharashtra during elections, Sule said, adding that "we upheld that tradition in these elections and will continue to uphold it in the upcoming elections." The workers who stood by her father in this critical phase were the party's real strength, she said.

Supriya Sule polled 7,32,312 votes, while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes in Baramati.

Except for the Khadakwasla Assembly seat, Sule polled more votes in all other Assembly segments. In Daund, Sule secured 92,064 votes, surpassing Sunetra Pawar's 65,727 votes. In Indapur, Sule received 1,14,020 votes, while Pawar garnered 88,069. In Baramati, where Ajit Pawar himself is the MLA, Sule obtained 1,43,941 votes compared to Sunetra's 96,560. Similarly, in Purandar, Sule's tally stood at 1,25,948 votes, outshining Pawar's 90,667 votes. In Hadapsar, Sule secured 1,34,245 votes, ahead of Pawar's 90,440 votes. However, in Khadakwasla, Pawar garnered 1,41,928 votes, while Sule fell slightly short with 1,21,182 votes.