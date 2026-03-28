Sunetra Pawar, Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar & Others Pay Emotional Tribute To Ajit Pawar On Two-Month Death Anniversary | Sourced

Pune: Members of the Pawar family on Saturday shared emotional tributes to mark two months since the death of Ajit Pawar. All of them took to social media and remembered the late leader and his leadership, values, and lasting impact on Maharashtra’s politics. The messages reflected both deep personal grief and a resolve to carry forward his legacy.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, late Ajit Pawar’s wife, posted a detailed and emotional note on X (formerly Twitter), addressing Ajit Pawar as "Dada". She said that although two months have passed, she continues to feel his absence every moment.

At the same time, she added that his presence is still felt in her daily political and social responsibilities. She described him as a leader who was deeply connected to people and committed to development.

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In her message, Sunetra Pawar highlighted his qualities, including his strong work ethic, foresight in decision-making, and close bond with the common man. She said these values continue to guide her as she takes forward her responsibilities. She also noted that the party, rooted in the Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology, will continue its journey inspired by his vision.

She wrote that while making decisions for public welfare, she often reflects on what Ajit Pawar would have done in similar situations. She acknowledged that the void created by his death can never be filled but said his teachings and thoughts remain a constant source of strength. She added that every memory and conversation with him continues to inspire her, and she remains committed to carrying forward his dreams and work.

Supriya Sule & Rohit Pawar Share Tribute...

Baramati MP Supriya Sule, also the daughter of Sharad Pawar and cousin of the late Ajit Pawar, also shared a tribute, saying it still feels as though Ajit Pawar is present around them. She posted a photo of her with Ajit Pawar on X. She said the family continues to miss him deeply.

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Karjat Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar, who is also the nephew of Ajit Pawar, expressed his emotions in a brief post, saying the memories and struggles will continue and that he misses “Dada” immensely. Recently, Rohit Pawar has alleged a possible conspiracy behind the crash, which killed Ajit Pawar, and raised concerns over aviation safety lapses. A zero FIR has been registered and transferred to the Maharashtra Police for further investigation.

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Other family members, including Parth Pawar and Yugendra Pawar, also shared messages and posts remembering him, indicating a collective moment of remembrance within the family. Son Parth Pawar posted an Instagram story while Yugendra Pawar made a short post on X.

Ajit Pawar’s Death...

Ajit Pawar died on 28th January 2026, in a plane crash near Baramati while travelling from Mumbai for political meetings. The crash, which occurred during landing in poor visibility, claimed the lives of all five people on board, including crew members and security staff. His death had sent shockwaves across the state, leading to three days of state mourning. He was cremated with full state honours in Baramati.

Read Also One Month Without Ajit Pawar: 7 Key Political Developments After His Tragic Death

In the weeks following the incident, political developments have continued. Sunetra Pawar stepped into a key leadership role and was sworn in as deputy chief minister, taking charge of the party’s national leadership as well. However, the incident has also taken a controversial turn.

The tributes shared on the two-month mark reflect both the emotional loss felt by the family and the continued political relevance of Ajit Pawar’s legacy. Leaders and supporters say his influence remains strong, even as investigations into the circumstances of his death continue. Except for the Pawar family, many leaders across the country paid their tributes too.