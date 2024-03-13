Sukalwadi Village Makes History: Inaugurates Pune District's First Constitution Hall |

Sukalwadi village has achieved a milestone by becoming the first village panchayat in Pune district to establish a dedicated constitutional hall.

This initiative was undertaken by Sukalwadi Gram Panchayat as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Indian Constitution.

Villagers proudly announced that Sukalwadi leads as the inaugural village panchayat in Pune to inaugurate such a constitutional hall. The hall features informative posters detailing the history of constitution-making, its significance in daily life, constitutional values, and the rights and duties of citizens.

In addition to the informational posters, the hall showcases a calendar highlighting 15 women who played vital roles in the constitution-making process, along with multiple books providing detailed insights into the constitution.

On the auspicious occasion of International Women's Day, the Constitution Hall was inaugurated by women representing various social groups, especially those from underprivileged and minority communities.

All the women Gram Panchayat members, graced the event with their presence.

Sarpanch Sandesh Pawar, Deputy Sarpanch Dattatray Pawar, and Gram Panchayat members also participated in the inauguration ceremony.

Sarpanch Sandesh Pawar shared plans for the future, stating that the hall aims to collect and distribute various short films, serials, videos, and e-books related to the Constitution, enriching the understanding of constitutional values among the community.

Constitutional scholar Srikant Lakshmi Shankar, credited with introducing the concept of the Constitution Hall, emphasised the importance of the "Har Ghar Constitution" campaign.

This initiative, carried out with the collaborative effort and support of Gram Panchayat members and citizens, strives to instil constitutional values in every individual.