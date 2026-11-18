Subordinate Court Staff Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity In Beed | Sourced

Beed: Subordinate court employees across Maharashtra began an indefinite strike on Nov 17, demanding revised pay scales on par with employees of the Bombay High Court under the principle of 'equal pay for equal work'.

Ahead of the agitation, judicial employees' unions submitted a joint representation to Beed Principal District and Sessions Judge Dinesh P Surana, seeking intervention in the matter.

According to the memorandum, the Bombay High Court had forwarded a proposal to the Government of Maharashtra on Jan 31, 2025, recommending revised pay scales for subordinate court employees on par with High Court staff. However, the unions alleged that the state government had not taken a decision on the proposal despite repeated representations.

The Maharashtra State Judicial Employees Federation (Group-C), along with associations representing clerks, stenographers, bailiffs and Group-D employees, revived its earlier strike notice. The notice was originally issued on Feb 12, 2024, and reiterated jointly on Aug 16, 2026.

The associations had urged the judicial administration to intervene, withdraw an earlier circular that had stalled the agitation and hold discussions with the federations. They had also sought appropriate directions to the state government before the Nov 17 deadline.

Read Also Pune: Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Hearing Adjourned To December 4 Due To Court Staff Strike

The joint notice was signed by state-level office-bearers, including Digambar Hari Nikam, president of the Maharashtra State Judicial Employees Federation (Group-C); Vinod M Patharkar, general secretary; Rajendra R Dhavale, president of the Maharashtra State Judicial Stenographers Association; Prakash M Kulkarni, president of the Bailiff Employees Federation; and Rajaram Bhalghe, president of the Group-D Employees Federation.

At the district level, the representation was led by Beed unit presidents H B Suryavanshi, M S Dhane, D S Chakre and Yogiraj Gadekar.

Copies of the strike notice were also forwarded to principal district and sessions judges across Maharashtra, the Principal Judge of the City Civil and Sessions Court in Mumbai, the Chief Judge of the Small Causes Court in Mumbai, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Mumbai and principal judges of Family Courts across the state.