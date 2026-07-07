Students Protest Against Paper Leaks In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Amid Heavy Rain, Warn Of Massive Stir By July 12 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of students, under the leadership of the Maharashtra Vidyarthi Kruti Samiti, staged a protest against the recent paper leak incidents involving various competitive and other examinations.

The agitation continued for nearly four hours despite heavy rain outside the Divisional Commissioner's office on Monday.

The students demanded that all examinations be conducted through an offline system. They warned that an intensified agitation would be launched if their demands were not met by July 12.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, Vitthal Kangne, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar, Deepak Kedar, Raviraj Sable, Nilesh Karhale, Ashish Magar, Trishul Patil, teachers, office-bearers of various organisations and a large number of students participated in the protest.

The agitation began at around 10am despite heavy rain. The protesters remained at the venue for nearly four hours, braving the downpour as the area echoed with slogans demanding action against paper leaks.

The protesters demanded strict and immediate action against those responsible for paper leaks, that examinations such as MPSC and TET be conducted offline to maintain their credibility, the immediate announcement of the pending police recruitment schedule, and the restoration of vacant and cancelled stenographer posts in various government departments.

Rohit Pawar said repeated paper leak incidents were jeopardising the future of students. He urged the government to take stringent measures to prevent such incidents and initiate strict action against those responsible. He warned that a massive agitation would be launched if the demands were not fulfilled by July 12.