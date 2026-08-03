Students Must Balance Careers, Social Responsibility: MGM University's PRO Shrikant Yerule | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students should give the highest priority to building their careers while also remaining conscious of their social responsibilities. Although every student earns a degree, it is qualities such as leadership, discipline, sensitivity, and responsible citizenship that truly shape one's personality and help create a distinct identity in society, said Shrikant Yerule, Public Relations Officer of MGM University.

He was speaking during a special lecture on "Responsibility as Citizen of India with Happiness", organised as part of the Orientation Programme for students admitted to the University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences for the academic year 2026-27 at MGM University. The programme was attended by Dr Hemant Jain, Head of the Department, faculty members, students and staff.

Speaking further, Yerule said that the Constitution of India is founded on the values of equality, liberty, justice, and fraternity. While citizens often discuss their rights, it is equally important to understand their duties and responsibilities. Every responsible citizen should obey traffic rules, follow speed limits, stand in queues, avoid littering and spitting in public places, respect the National Flag and National Anthem, protect public property, exercise the right to vote, and uphold the law.

He emphasised that Pharmacy is an excellent career field through which students can make significant contributions to the nation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of lives were saved because of Indian-developed vaccines. He encouraged students to aspire not only to become pharmacists but also to pursue careers as researchers and entrepreneurs in the pharmaceutical sector.

Addressing the students, Yerule remarked that Generation Z is highly talented, creative, and full of potential. However, as they begin a new phase of life, proper planning is essential. Over the next four years of undergraduate education, students should focus on developing communication skills, leadership qualities, teamwork, and knowledge of Artificial Intelligence. They should also make effective use of professional platforms such as LinkedIn to enhance their career prospects. At the same time, he advised them to reduce excessive screen time and devote more time to exercise, yoga, and reading, as these habits are essential for building a successful and fulfilling career.