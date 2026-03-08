Student Injured After School Gate Collapses At ZP Primary School In Beed | Sourced

Beed: In a shocking incident raising concerns over safety in schools, the main gate of Zilla Parishad Primary School in Ashoknagar collapsed inside the premises on Saturday, leaving a student injured.

According to information received, the school is located on the road connecting Barshi Naka Chowk and Mominpura. The incident occurred when a four-wheeler arrived outside the school, and some students were reportedly asked to open the iron gate to allow the vehicle to enter.

As the students rushed to open the gate, the heavy iron structure suddenly collapsed. One of the students was trapped beneath the fallen gate and sustained injuries.

The injured student was immediately shifted to the District Hospital for treatment. The student is reported to be out of danger, but the incident has triggered outrage among parents and local residents.

Parents alleged that the school gate had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time, and no repairs were carried out despite the apparent risk. They accused the school administration of negligence, stating that the accident could have resulted in a far more serious tragedy.

Following the incident, parents and citizens demanded a thorough inquiry and strict action against those responsible. They also urged the authorities to conduct an immediate safety audit of school infrastructure across the district to prevent similar incidents in the future.