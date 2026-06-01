Strong Winds & Rain Damage Houses & Crops In Beed District | Sourced

Beed: Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds caused damage to houses, cattle sheds and crops in several parts of the Beed district on Sunday afternoon.

One of the worst-hit incidents was reported from Masewadi village in Beed taluka, where strong gusts damaged the house of Babasaheb Narhari More. Parts of the structure, including sections of its walls, reportedly collapsed during the storm.

The Limbaganesh Ghat region also witnessed heavy rain and strong winds, affecting several nearby villages. Preliminary reports suggest that a number of farmers have suffered losses due to damage to standing summer crops.

Houses and cattle sheds were also damaged in some areas as the storm swept through the region. However, officials have yet to release a detailed assessment of the losses.

Residents have appealed to the administration to carry out immediate surveys of the affected areas and prepare panchnamas so that compensation can be provided to the affected families without delay.

Social activists Dhananjay Gundekar and Ganesh Dhawale have also demanded that the revenue department conduct damage assessments on a priority basis and ensure financial assistance for those who suffered losses in the storm.

Officials are expected to begin inspections and assess the extent of the damage in the coming days.