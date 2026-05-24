Heavy Rain, Hailstorms & Strong Winds Hit Majalgaon & Kaij Areas In Beed | Sourced

Beed: Heavy rain accompanied by a hailstorm, thunder, lightning and strong winds hit several parts of Majalgaon and Kaij tehsils in Beed district on Saturday evening, causing damage and disrupting normal life.

According to preliminary information, the sudden weather change began around 7 pm and mainly affected Laul and nearby villages. Strong winds, reportedly reaching speeds of nearly 120 kmph, uprooted several trees and damaged electricity infrastructure in many areas.

Fallen trees and debris blocked roads at several locations, affecting traffic movement for some time. Power supply was also disrupted after electric poles collapsed in parts of Kaij, Wadwani and Majalgaon tehsils. Electricity department officials and local administration teams continued restoration work late into the night.

The intense rainfall was accompanied by continuous thunder and lightning, creating panic among residents. In some villages, strong winds damaged tin sheets and temporary structures. No casualties were reported till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, Dharur and Ambajogai tehsils received light to moderate rainfall, bringing temporary relief from the heat.

Officials are currently assessing the damage caused to crops, electricity lines and public property in the affected areas.