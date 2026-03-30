Strict Directives Issued To Ensure Smooth LPG Supply In Nanded | Sourced

Nanded: In a move aimed at streamlining the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and preventing inconvenience to consumers, District Collector Rahul Kardile has directed gas agency operators to significantly improve their services and ensure uninterrupted supply across the district.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held at the district collectorate on Sunday, attended by gas agency directors and representatives of various petroleum companies. Kardile emphasised that cylinders must be supplied strictly through home delivery, making it clear that direct distribution at agency offices will not be permitted under any circumstances. He stressed that deliveries should be made only to the registered addresses of consumers, ensuring transparency and accountability in the system.

To address complaints, the administration has put in place a mechanism wherein consumers facing issues related to delivery can immediately contact the designated taluka observation officer for prompt resolution. Authorities have also urged residents to avoid crowding at gas agency offices and to remain patient after booking cylinders, as agencies have been instructed to ensure timely and systematic delivery.

In addition, officials highlighted the importance of completing the e-KYC process, advising consumers who have not yet updated their details to do so through the respective company websites.

Reassuring the public, Kardile stated that there is no shortage of LPG in the district and appealed to citizens not to pay heed to rumours, underlining that sufficient stock is available to meet demand.