‘Stop Foreign Trips, Visit Indian Villages’: Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Summit Remarks

‘Stop Foreign Trips, Visit Indian Villages’, Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi | Sourced

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. Shah accused Gandhi of defaming India, its democracy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before an international audience. Addressing a gathering in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune district, Shah advised Gandhi to stop his foreign trips and visit villages across the country if he wanted to return to power.

“I want to advise Rahul Gandhi ji: you will not get power by defaming India on international platforms like this. If you want power, stop your foreign trips and start visiting the villages of India. Then perhaps your turn might come someday,” Shah said. He also warned Congress workers that continuing to follow Gandhi's political approach would keep the party away from power for another 30 years.

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Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Summit Speech

Shah's remarks came a day after Gandhi addressed the second edition of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. The Congress leader criticised the BJP-led government and alleged that India was no longer a democracy. Gandhi claimed that the country's democratic framework had been damaged since 2014.

He also accused the ruling establishment of behaving like fascists and alleged manipulation of electoral processes. He said the Opposition would defeat Modi through truth, non-violence and love. Gandhi also criticised the Centre over foreign delegates who were reportedly denied entry or had their visas cancelled ahead of the summit.

Responding to these remarks, Shah accused Gandhi of using an international platform to malign India and its development record.

“The Congress party organised the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad and invited propagators of leftist ideology from across the country and the world. The prince of Congress also went there. They named it Bharat Summit, yet Rahul Gandhi worked to defame India across the entire world by expressing anti-India views at an international conference,” Shah said.

Shah Repeats ₹12 Lakh Crore Corruption Allegation Against Congress

Shah also accused the Congress of presiding over scams and corruption worth ₹12 lakh crore during its 10 years in power at the Centre.

He contrasted the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's record with the 12 years of the Modi government. Shah claimed that no corruption allegation had been levelled against Modi during this period.

He cited developments in agriculture, industrial growth, the space sector, railways, airports, metro networks and the startup ecosystem as achievements of the Modi government.

Shah urged people to question Congress workers over Gandhi's remarks and called on voters to give the party a “fitting reply” in the upcoming elections.