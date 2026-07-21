'Stop Dumping Garbage In Moshi': Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Give PCMC 3-Month Deadline After Deadly Waste Plant Tragedy | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Moshi have warned that they will not allow garbage from across Pimpri-Chinchwad to be dumped at the Moshi waste depot if their long-pending demands are not addressed within three months. The warning came during a meeting held on Monday in the wake of the recent waste-to-energy plant accident that claimed several lives.

The meeting was held at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters in the presence of Mayor Ravi Landge and Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi. Residents demanded that the civic body find an alternative site for the Moshi garbage depot and develop the reserved waste management site at Punawale. According to those present, the administration assured them that alternatives would be explored within three months.

The meeting was attended by Standing Committee Chairman Abhishek Barne, Law Committee Chairperson Sujata Borate, Ward Chairperson Archana Saste, corporators Sarika Gaikwad and Sarika Bohade, former Deputy Mayor Sharad Borhade, former corporators Dhananjay Alhat and Manda Alhat, social activists and a large number of Moshi residents.

During the meeting, Moshi residents said the recent accident had raised serious concerns over public safety, environmental hazards and the future of the garbage depot. They sought justice for the families of those who died, strict action against those responsible and permanent relief from the problems caused by the waste facility.

The residents demanded strict legal action against the officials, agencies and company responsible for the accident. They also sought adequate compensation for the families of the deceased, free medical treatment for the injured and government or municipal jobs for one eligible member of each affected family. They further demanded a permanent solution to the Moshi garbage depot issue and speedy resolution of long-pending civic problems in the area.

Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said all the demands had been taken seriously and instructions had been issued to the concerned departments. He said the administration would resolve the issues raised by Moshi residents in a phased manner and would not delay action related to the accident.

Mayor Ravi Landge said ensuring justice for the victims' families, taking strict action against those responsible and resolving the genuine demands of Moshi residents were his responsibility as a public representative. He assured residents that he would continue to pursue the matter until the promises made to them were fulfilled.