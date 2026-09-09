Stay Away From Drugs, Follow Traffic Rules: Nanded SP To Students | Sourced

Nanded: Students should stay away from drugs, discourage their friends from substance abuse, strictly follow traffic rules and use the Dial 112 emergency service whenever necessary, Nanded SP Neelabh Rohan said.

He was speaking at a special awareness lecture on “Drug Prevention, Women’s Safety and Traffic Rules” organised at Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) by the university’s Student Development Department, National Service Scheme (NSS) and ‘Swayamsiddha’ women empowerment initiative.

The programme, held at the university auditorium, witnessed an enthusiastic response from students. A large number of students from the university and affiliated colleges participated both physically and through Zoom.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Manohar Chaskar presided over the programme. Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Ashok Mahajan, Women Assistant Police Inspector Supriya Kendre, Registrar Dr Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Director of the Student Development Department Dr Rajpalsingh Chikhlikar and Management Council member Dr Babasaheb Surwase were among those present.

Addressing the students through a detailed PowerPoint presentation, SP Rohan said drug abuse not only damages an individual’s health but also adversely affects families and society. He urged students to use their energy constructively, describing the youth as one of the country’s biggest strengths.

He also cautioned students about the growing risks associated with excessive social media use, cybercrime and threats emerging through digital platforms.

Emphasising road safety, SP Rohan said wearing helmets and seat belts, controlling speed and strictly adhering to traffic regulations were essential to preventing accidents. He also urged students to use Dial 112, the emergency response service, when immediate police assistance is required.

Women Assistant Police Inspector Supriya Kendre briefed students about laws relating to women’s protection, available government mechanisms and various safety measures. She urged women to remain aware of their legal rights and called upon students to promote awareness about women’s safety and relevant laws in their communities.

NSS Director Dr Maruti Gaikwad conducted the proceedings, while Dr Neena Gogate, coordinator of ‘Swayamsiddha’, proposed the vote of thanks.

Internal Complaints Committee coordinator Dr Sangeeta Makone, Women’s Studies Centre coordinator Dr Shalini Kadam and Student Development Cell committee members Dr Yogini Satarkar, Dr Baburao Jadhav, Dr Rajkumar Moon, Dr Nandkumar Bodhgir and Dr Ranjit Tehra worked for the successful organisation of the programme.