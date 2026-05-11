State-Level ‘Dhamma And Constitution’ Award Ceremony Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first state-level award ceremony based on the theme “Dhamma and Constitution” was held recently in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar with participation from people working in social service, education, literature, journalism, healthcare and other sectors.

Several individuals from across Maharashtra were honoured during the event for their contributions to society. The awardees received mementoes, certificates and medals from invited dignitaries.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Atmaram Dhabe. The programme was chaired by Meghna Shinde-Nitanware, while Chetana Kubde attended as the special guest.

Awards presented during the programme included the Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar Award, Ideal Teacher Award, Dhammaratna Award, Samaj Bhushan Award, Yuva Ratna Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, Women Empowerment Award, Research Ratna Award and Ideal Journalism Award.

Among those felicitated were Manohar Pawar, Dr Sushil Satpute, Chandramohan Nikam, Shevarabai Bhosale, Abhinit Bhalerao, Mahendra Shakya, Anil Sawant, Chandrapal Kamble, Sheikh Nisar Sheikh Rashid, Swapnil Kharat, Ritwik Kamble, Dr Rameshwar Varshil, Dr Benzir Sheikh, Sarika Jamdade, Bhau Bhojne, Anil Gade, Dr Birajkumar Bharti, Sangita Gavande, Dr Santosh Bhutekar, Salim Nawaz Jafrabadi, Dr Madhukar Divekar, Dr Manjuraje Jadhav, Poonam Shelar, Sharad Chavan, Dr Ashok Shirsat, Nikhil Ghorpade, Jayshree Dhakarge, Karuna Bhivasane, Mumtaz Anwar, Adv. Vitthal Kashte, Pragya Niphade, Prof. Ganesh Gavhane, Sanjay Hivale, Prof. Dr Kalpana Gorale Thorat, Ranjana Deshmukh, Ajit Salve, Prof. Dhananjay Deshmukh, Prof. Ratankumar Sasane and Prof. Balasaheb Nanor.

During the event, chief organiser Dr Sangharsh Sawale spoke about the importance of the “Dhamma and Constitution” theme. He said such programmes are needed to spread the values of equality, fraternity and humanity in society.

Speaking at the event, Atmaram Dhabe said the Indian Constitution is based on the principles of equality, liberty, fraternity and justice, which are closely linked to the teachings of Buddhist Dhamma. He made the remarks during the “Buddha Jayanti Festival 2026” programme organised by Sahityadhara Multipurpose Charitable Institution, Bhavana Society and Vishwas Foundation.

In her presidential address, Meghna Shinde said people working responsibly in different sectors of society should be recognised and honoured. She added that such award ceremonies help inspire and motivate society in a positive way.