‘Start Pune Metro Line 3 Immediately’: Aaditya Thackeray Flags 1.5-Hour Hinjawadi Commute, Warns Of Industry Exodus | File

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate action on the traffic, road, Metro, water supply and waste management problems in Hinjawadi and surrounding areas.

Thackeray made the demand after visiting Hinjawadi and meeting IT professionals and residents working in the area. He also shared a letter addressed to CM Fadnavis on Wednesday, warning that industries could move out of the area if basic infrastructure problems are not resolved.

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‘Start The Metro Immediately’

Thackeray said residents of Hinjawadi have been struggling with traffic congestion, damaged roads and poor civic services. He said the Metro work is partially complete, but its inauguration and operation have been delayed. “Start the Metro immediately. The inauguration can happen later,” Thackeray said in his letter to the chief minister.

He claimed that nearly six lakh people are directly employed by the IT sector in Hinjawadi and surrounding areas, while ancillary industries employ nearly three times that number. He also pointed out that several major Fortune 500 companies have offices in the area.

‘Phase 1 To Phase 3 Journey Takes 1.5 Hours’

Thackeray said even a journey between Phase 1 and Phase 3 of Hinjawadi can take around 1.5 hours during peak hours. He said Fadnavis had assured residents of action in 2025 but claimed that little had changed since then.

Thackeray has asked the chief minister to put one agency in charge of resolving the area’s civic and infrastructure problems. He also called for greater deployment of traffic police, immediate repairs to damaged roads and the early start of Metro services.

He also demanded piped water and gas supply for residents. Waste management, he said, should not improve only during visits by VIPs. He called for accountability and regular audits of civic services. “Without the intervention at the highest level, just like from Chakan, big companies from here would shift to other places out of desperation for better services from the government,” Thackeray said.

‘Beyong Political Divides’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that 36,211 industries had closed down or moved out of Maharashtra over the past five years. He further claimed that 20 industries in Chakan had announced plans to leave the area because of poor infrastructure and alleged corruption.

Thackeray said the industry minister visited Chakan after his recent visit to the industrial area. He claimed that the minister spent around five hours there and made several promises. Thackeray said he would return to Chakan next month to check whether the promises had been fulfilled. Meanwhile, residents of Hinjawadi and surrounding areas have planned a protest on September 6 over the civic and infrastructure problems. Thackeray said his party would support the protest.

In his letter, Thackeray urged Fadnavis to intervene “beyond political divides” and resolve the issues at the highest level. He warned that continued delays could push companies to consider other locations with better infrastructure and civic services.